Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Kacia Kuntzsch, 32, Saint Johnsville, April 19, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Zacharias Fuller, 48, Schenevus, April 25, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Owen Stenz, 31, Middlefield, April 26, third-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Chad Roberts, 38, Richfield Springs, May 3, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Oliver McGiver, 66, West Fulton, May 14, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Keith Oefelein, 33, Burlington, May 13, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
14-year-old male, Middlefield, May 13, second-degree criminal impersonation-internet and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.
Nora Sullivan, 32, Little Falls, May 22, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Kellie Gregory, 34, Harpursville, May 12, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Christine Falsetta, 40, Sidney, May 13, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
13-year-old male, Mt. Upton, May 5, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
