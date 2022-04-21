Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Andrew Park, 39, Afton, March 9, second-degree menacing-weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Thomas Terry, 28, Sidney Center, March 11, driving while intoxicated-previous conviction past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Kristine Lord, 38, Deposit, March 11, fourth-degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
Bo Angell, 37, Masonville, March 11, second-degree criminal contempt.
Dorian Stewart, 53, Unadilla, March 17, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
James Nash, 41, Sidney, March 18, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Michael Soldan, 77, Sidney, March 18, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.
Edward Knowles, 43, Greene, March 19, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.
Joseph Deering, 27, Richlands, North Carolina, March 22, criminal possession of a firearm.
13-year-old male, Guilford, March 25, promoting sexual performing child under 17.
Jason Baker, 48, Bainbridge, March 27, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Coryn Rock, 44, Unadilla, March 28, second-degree menacing and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Charles Amara, 29, Afton, March 29, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Keith Mazzeo, 41, Dracut, Massachusetts, April 5, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or 1%.=
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Jon Davis, 27, Dolgeville, March 31, petit larceny.
Jenna Chesebro, 30, Sangerfield, April 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jeremy Vunk, 47, Edmeston, April 4, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or 1%.
John French, 73, Cherry Valley, April 4, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
Elizabeth Bond, 56, Bridgewater, April 6, driving while intoxicated.
Michael Morton, 31, West Winfield, April 6, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.