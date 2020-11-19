Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Olinto Bellettini, 59, Deposit, Nov. 3, third-degree menacing.
Michelle D. Murphy, 37, Binghamton, Nov. 4, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Todd A. Horton, 40, Hancock, Nov. 6, second-degree menacing.
Derek T. Wignall, 28, Deposit, Nov. 12, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.
Joleen M. Fairbairn, 33, Deposit, Nov. 13, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
GREENE TROOPERS
Alicia M. Hufnagle, 45, Oxford, Nov. 2, three counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Youth, 13, Greene, Oct. 26, third-degree criminal mischief.
Youth, 15, Greene, Nov. 5, third-degree criminal mischief.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Christina A. Carson, 26, South Otselic, Nov. 14, two counts torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal, two counts neglecting an impounded animal.
Allen L. Winn, 51, Otselic, two counts torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal, two counts neglecting an impounded animal.
Ruthann H. Maricle, 33, Plymouth, Nov. 15, endangering the welfare of a child.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Barry F. Carlin, 68, East Meredith, Nov. 10, petit larceny.
Marlee Rickard, 43, Oneonta, Nov. 10, petit larceny.
Jon P. Speller, 30, Oneonta, Nov. 15, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief - preventing an emergency call.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Caleb Decker, 21, Deposit, Nov. 2, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Christopher C. Ashton, 34, Edmeston, Nov. 12, first-degree sex abuse - contact with an individual younger than 11, endangering the welfare of a child, promoting the sexual performance of a child younger than 17, possession of a sexual performance by a child.
