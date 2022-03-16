Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Karol Giembic, 42, Harpersfield, March 15, third-degree assault.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Jennifer Parker, 26, Norwich, March 14, unlawful publication of intimate image.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Jessica Bresee, 34, Hartwick, March 14, second-degree criminal facilitation.
Roger Gilbertson, 52, Oneonta, March 14, petit larceny.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Laurie A. Hoffman, 44, Hartwick, March 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected vehicle with an inoperable brake light.
Rene M. Wyant, 39, Milford, March 9, operating a vehicle without a license and a suspended registration.
