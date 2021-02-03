Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Kurt Thorington, 56, Cobleskill, Jan. 19, third-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Thomas M. Palmatier, 34, Cobleskill, Jan. 26, fifth-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal mischief.
Youth, 17, Richmondville, Jan. 30, fifth-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal mischief.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Angel N. Feringa, 31, Binghamton, Jan. 20, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unsafe lane change and an unsafe tire.
Noah L. Shambaugh, 20, Hobart, Jan. 20, second-degree criminal contempt.
Hary W.W. Weed, 38, Mount Upton, Jan. 22, second-degree criminal trespass.
Ambrosia L. Ford, 31, Mount Upton, Jan. 22, second-degree criminal trespass.
Timothy J. Yeary, 59, Delhi, Jan. 24, second-degree criminal contempt.
Jennifer Hill-Ladd, 47, Walton, Jan. 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Thomas H. Newman Jr., 51, Hancock, Jan. 29, second-degree criminal contempt.
John A. DiMartini, 63, Walton, Feb. 1, criminal summons.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Patrick D. Proefriedt, 24, West Babylon, Jan. 23, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
Thalia Perez, 22, Hampton Bay, Jan. 24, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than two ounces.
GREENE TROOPERS
Nicholas V. Misilewish, 22, Norwich, Jan. 30, four counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell - meth.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Edward C. Fletcher, 27, Mount Upton, Jan. 28, second-degree menacing.
Andres F. Rios, 36, New Berlin, Jan. 29, two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Youth, 16, Oxford, Jan. 29, first-degree rape by forcible compulsion, first-degree commission of a criminal sex act by force.
Daniel J. Maclaury, 58, South Plymouth, Jan. 31, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Andrew J. Kreger, 28, Delhi, Jan, 25, petit larceny, second-degree forgery.
Maria J. Falco, 23, Oneonta, Jan. 26, petit larceny.
Preston R. Weatherspoon, 28, Rochester, Jan. 26, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than two ounces.
Kerry J. Williams, 35, East Worcester, Jan. 29, second-degree sexual abuse of a person younger than 14 years, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Briana L. McKee, 27, Maryland, Jan. 30, fourth-degree criminal possession of a marijuana in an amount greater than two ounces.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Dennis J. Armlin, 50, Westford, Jan. 15, aggravated driving while intoxicated, open container of alcohol in vehicle, first, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, use of loaned vehicle without interlock device, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, failure to keep right and no/inadequate lights.
