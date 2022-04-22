Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Derek M. Bright, 41, Stamford, April 4, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Amber L. Marner, 36, Hobart, April 6, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected vehicle, leaving scene of a property damage accident and failure to keep right.
Juan Doque, 24, Unadilla, April 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Michael A. Meyers, 20, Cobleskill, April 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered, uninspected and uninsured vehicle.
