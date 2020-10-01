Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Timothy J. Whitehead, 54, Otego, Sept. 4, endangering the welfare of a child.
Daryl R. Hagadorn, 34, East Worcester, Sept. 7, second-degree burglary of a dwelling, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Robert J. Bilek, 42, Burlington Flats, Sept. 9, fourth-degree stalking.
Scott M. Sieger, 21, Otego, Sept. 9, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Joshua King, 27, Maryland, Sept. 19, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Youth, 13, Oxford, Sept. 10, unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner’s consent.
Jonathan M. Place, 28, Oneonta, Sept. 10, second-degree aggravated harassment - communicating a threat.
Eric M. Meade, 26, Oneonta, Sept. 14, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Terrell W. Ford, 37, Oneonta, Sept. 15, second-degree strangulation.
Jessica L. Moore, 37, Oneonta, Sept. 16, second-degree menacing with a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
William W. Hatton, 33, Oxford, Sept. 17, petit larceny.
Luke Raudibaugh, 41, Morris, Spet. 17, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Jacob D. Rowe, 29, Oneonta, Sept. 19, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - assault rifle, possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.
Millard S. Hall, 77, Sept. 22, endangering the welfare of a child.
Steven A. Palmeter, 40, Otego, Sept. 23, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Donald E. Underwood-Baker, 35, Maryland, Sept. 24, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
WALTON POLICE
Rebecca A. Palmer, 31, Walton, Sept. 2, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while ability impaired by drugs, operating an uninsured, unregistered and uninspected vehicle and having improper plates.
Jacob M. Struck, 19, Wayne, Sept. 5, driving while intoxicated, consuming alcohol in motor vehicle and other traffic violations.
Michael J. Ide, 33, Otego, Sept. 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Shay Raban, 43, Harris, Sept. 9, driving while ability impaired by drugs, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other traffic violations.
Brandon T. MacDonald, 38, Walton, Sept. 10, driving while intoxicated.
Lia R. Fickbohm, 55, Walton, Sept. 11, driving while intoxicated, refusal to take breath test, circumventing an interlock device and other traffic violations.
