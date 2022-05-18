Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Stephanie M. Shaw, 26, Oneonta, April 20, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Joseph R. Head, 33, Oneonta, April 28, 2nd degree criminal contempt.
Joseph P. Mazzaro, 22, White Plains, April 29, noise ordinance.
Brandon E. Patrick, 21, Lagrangeville, April 30, public urination or defecation.
Wynn H. Williams, 21, Maryland, April 30, public urination or defecation.
Andrew J. Corbacio, 32, Oneonta, April 30, 3rd degree assault, 3rd degree menacing, 1st degree criminal contempt, unlawful imprisonment.
Chad J. Roberts, 34, Richfield Springs, May 2, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Samone R. Wilson, 32, Davenport, May 4, two counts of failure to appear.
Justin R. Schoonmaker, 35, Oneonta, May 4, 2nd degree harassment.
Samuel D. Haita, 21, Stephentown, May 5, noise ordinance.
Jack R. Dembia, 21, Central Valley, May 5, noise ordinance.
Thomas A. Brown, 33, Sidney, May 5, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
