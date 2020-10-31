Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Youth, 16, Sept. 25, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny.
Alexander D. Linnaberry, 22, Maryland, Sept. 25, first-degree sexual abuse - forcible compulsion.
Youth, 18, Oneonta, Sept. 29, petit larceny.
Neil J. Crawford, 44, Otego, Oct. 1, assault - recklessly causing physical injury.
Jeremy. M. Stimpson, 42, Laurens, Oct. 2, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, criminal obstruction of breathing.
Earl R. Stage, 28, Sidney, Oct. 8, two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
James D. Cole, 49, Davenport, Oct. 9, second-degree menacing with a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief with intent to damage property, first-degree criminal contempt.
Jorge L. Rodriguez, 30, Springfield, Massachusetts, Oct. 12, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than four ounces.
Brittany E. Cole, 26, Davenport, Oct. 9, filing a false written statement.
