Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
NORWICH TROOPERS
James Reynolds, 63, Oxford, April 28, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Amanda Newberry, 22, Norwich, April 30, first-degree criminal contempt.
Allison Lynch, 23, Norwich, May 2, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Shaquinn Strong, 29, Cobleskill, May 3, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Joseph Hann, 26, Walton, April 25, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
GREENE TROOPERS
Kimberly Christensen, 49, New Berlin, April 28, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Joseph Comino, 60, Maryland, May 1, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Kathleen Callahan, 40, Sidney Center, May 2, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Derek M. Bright, 41, Stamford, April 4, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Amber L. Marner, 36, Hobart, April 6, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected vehicle, leaving scene of a property damage accident and failure to keep right.
Juan Doque, 24, Unadilla, April 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Michael A. Meyers, 20, Cobleskill, April 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered, uninspected and uninsured vehicle.
Erica Grant, 42, Oneonta, April 17, driving while intoxicated, driving on road shoulders and sloes and failure to keep right.
John P. Blackburn, 34, Bloomville, April 21, arrest warrant.
