Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Zane G. Cornell, 46, Gilboa, Oct. 31, driving while intoxicated, first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Terry A. Hanes, 60, Cobleskill, Oct. 31, second-degree strangulation.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Joshua R. Donnelly, 33, Norwich, Oct. 15, second-degree criminal contempt.

Kyle A. Low, 22, New Berlin, Oct. 17, driving while intoxicated - first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

William D. Sabines, 38, Oxford, Oct. 18, petit larceny.

Amanda L. Shaver, 38, Norwich, Oct. 18, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.

Joshua R. Donnelly, 33, Norwich, Oct. 21, second-degree criminal contempt.

Martha M. Clemens, 24, Oxford, Oct. 21, second-degree criminal contempt.

Stephen K. Roach, 59, Oxford, Oct. 22, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Deidra A. Butler, 34, Norwich, Oct. 23, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you