Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

ONEONTA TROOPERS

David Chairvolotti, 24, Arkville, May 9, fourth-degree grand larceny.

Mallory Jorgensen, 34, Pittsfield, May 9, two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Joshua Dresser, 39, Schenevus, May 9, four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Andrew Kreger, 29, Oneonta, May 10, fourth-degree grand larceny.

Danielle Wilson, 38, New Berlin, May 10, third-degree grand larceny.

Justin Sigler, 30, Norwich, May 11, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Stewart Washburn, 32, no address given, May 12, second-degree burglary.

Thomas Purizaca, 23, Long Beach, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Michael Dye, 32, Morris, May 15, fourth-degree grand larceny.

Morgan Purcell, 38, East Meredith, May 15, aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Patrick Jacoby, 36, Oneonta, May 16, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Timothy Savell, 51, Garland, Texas, May 17, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-ammunition clip.

Joseph Guarneri, 57, Oneonta, May 18, criminal mischief.

