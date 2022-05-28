Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
David Chairvolotti, 24, Arkville, May 9, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Mallory Jorgensen, 34, Pittsfield, May 9, two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
Joshua Dresser, 39, Schenevus, May 9, four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Andrew Kreger, 29, Oneonta, May 10, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Danielle Wilson, 38, New Berlin, May 10, third-degree grand larceny.
Justin Sigler, 30, Norwich, May 11, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Stewart Washburn, 32, no address given, May 12, second-degree burglary.
Thomas Purizaca, 23, Long Beach, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Michael Dye, 32, Morris, May 15, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Morgan Purcell, 38, East Meredith, May 15, aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Patrick Jacoby, 36, Oneonta, May 16, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Timothy Savell, 51, Garland, Texas, May 17, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-ammunition clip.
Joseph Guarneri, 57, Oneonta, May 18, criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.