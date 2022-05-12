Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Brian Gopel, 39, Sidney Center, April 20, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-assault rifle and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-ammunition clip.
Sarah Lorence, 35, South New Berlin, April 24, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
Alicia Mister, 30, Oneonta, April 25, second-degree criminal trespass.
David Andros, 56, Deposit, April 27, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Royal Sheley, 36, Kingston, April 30, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jason Bush, 55, Deposit, May 5, driving while intoxicated.
Ethan Lyons, 28, Gilbertsville, May 6, illegal use of telecommunications and theft of computer service.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Theresa Hohn, 67, Walton, April 15, driving while intoxicated.
Laila Prindle, 38, Afton, April 17, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Alison Maker, 59, Jefferson, April 21, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Ryan Jahn, 37, Worcester, May 8, driving while intoxicated.
