Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Alison S. Snyder, 36, Howes Cave, April 28, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Kenneth W. Haley, 19, Delanson, April 30, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Youth, 18, Delanson, April 30, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Staci G. Gregory, 34, Unadilla, April 22, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to notify DMV of an address change and operating without an inspection certificate.
Doreen C. Maurer, 59, Roxbury, April 22, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Joshua R. Fahey, 19, Windsor, April 29, first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Tynaybia L. Evans, 23, Newburgh, April 4, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
GREENE TROOPERS
Youth, 17, Afton, April 30, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Youth, 17, Bainbridge, April 30, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Youth, 16, Bainbridge, April 30, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Corey M. Hadlock, 24, Oxford, April 30, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
George M. Haggerty, 30, Harpersfield, April 22, endangering the welfare of a child.
Gloria A. Laureanti, 77, Roxbury, April 27, menacing a police or a peace officer, resisting arrest.
Delores Austin, 67, Kortright, April 28, endangering the welfare of a child.
Dolores A. Austin, 67, Kortright, April 29, endangering the welfare of a child.
