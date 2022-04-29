Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Nicole Robinson, 29, Jefferson, April 16, third-degree menacing and second-degree aggravated harassment.
Jerred Wilson, 28, Preston Hollow, April 18, driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jenny Largesse, 32, Stamford, April 18, third-degree bail jumping.
Kyle Askew, 34, Cobleskill, April 24, third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
David Crewell, 49, Schoharie, April 24, driving while intoxicated.
Meagan McGraw, 27, Hobart, April 27, third-degree identity theft, unlawful possession of a personal ID and 11 counts of petit larceny.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Mikaela Duran, 18, Brooklyn, April 10, driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol under age 21, avoiding traffic control device and an unsafe turn without a signal.
Terri Ann Connolly, 37, Walton, April 11, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating with no rear license plate, and operating an unregistered, uninspected and uninsured vehicle.
Christina Daggett, 36, Central Square, April 15, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Nicole L. Robinson, 29, Davenport, April 16, arrest warrant.
John P. Blackburn, 34, Kortright, April 20, arrest warrant.
Kassondra Pierce, 29, Walton, April 24, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
William Sedlock, 30, Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, April 17, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
GREENE TROOPERS
Trevor Kehl, 29, Smithville, April 22, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Jamie Whitmore, 26, Smithville, April 24, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Jhonny Chavarria Argueta, 20, Bay Shore, April 23, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Nathan Clemens, 24, Norwich, April 15, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Kenneth Oefelein, 32, Norwich, April 16, second-degree burglary.
Matthew Olshefski, 61, Oxford, April 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Mathew Spence, 27, Homer, April 27, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
ONEONTA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Richard S. Swanson, 22, Oneonta, March 23, driving while intoxicated.
Jerry D. Parkes, 30, Oneonta, March 24, driving while intoxicated.
Dylan Mather-Richardson, 22, Averill Park, March 24, noise ordinance.
Hunter Danielson, 22, Highland Mills, March 24, noise ordinance.
Joseph P. Mazzaro, 23, White Plains, March 24, noise ordinance.
Gonzalo Pintado, 22, Fishkill, March 24, noise ordinance.
Michael V. McDonald, 62, Oneonta, March 25, driving while intoxicated.
Eric S. Coss, 32, Oneonta, March 25, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Brandon P. Nguyen, 21, Oneonta, March 26, noise ordinance.
Mason A. Ladlee, 20, Monroe, March 26, noise ordinance.
Gregory W. Olsen, 21, Farmingdale, March 26, noise ordinance.
Geovanni R. Zanetti, 21, Oneonta, March 26, noise ordinance.
Kristin N. Frano-Winnie, 41, Oneonta, March 26, endangering welfare of a child.
Jeavon K. Campbell, 22, Brooklyn, March 26, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and harassment.
Vickie L. Allsup, 53, Oneonta, March 26, driving while intoxicated.
Aidan P. McDonald, 19, Rochester, March 27, obstruction of governmental administration.
Roger D. Elam, 35, West Davenport, March 27, driving while intoxicated.
Stephanie M. Shaw, 26, Oneonta, March 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 40, Oneonta, March 30, trespassing and noise ordinance.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Brenda Harvey, 44, no address given, April 16, fourth-degree grand larceny-credit card and third-degree identity theft.
Frederick Hubbard, 59, Maryland, April 15, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Thara Streeter, 37, Oneonta, April 15, fourth-degree stalking and second-degree criminal contempt.
Ariana Brown, 22, Oneonta, April 18, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
Jerry Odell, 39, Oneonta, April 20, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Anthony Huffman, 53, Laurens, April 21, petit larceny.
Edward Blanchard, 37, Schenectady, April 23, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Rex Safford, 39, Franklin, April 25, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
