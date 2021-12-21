Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Jason F. Shutter, 32, Sharon, Dec. 14 and 20, second-degree criminal contempt.
Jaime R. Kahl, 39, Albany, Dec. 20, petit larceny.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Lisamichelle LaLonde, 53, Morris, Dec. 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and insufficient brake lamps.
Edmund McNamara, 62, Norwich, Dec. 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed.
Timothy Byrne, 42, no address given, Dec.16, arrest warrant.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
David Chairvolotti, 24, Middletown, Dec. 19, second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Daniel F. McEwan, 34, Guilford, Dec. 17, third-degree burglary-illegal entry with intent and resisting arrest.
Anthony J. Pierce, 31, Ithaca, Dec. 19, resisting arrest.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Alva Eardley, 27, Oneonta, Dec. 18, petit larceny.
Richard Davis, 29, Meredith, Dec. 19, third-degree assault and criminal mischief.
John D. Zito, 49, Oneonta, Dec. 20, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
David C. Johnson, 26, Norwich, Nov. 18, second-degree criminal contempt.
Aaron J. Chianta, 50, Oneonta, Nov. 30, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Gladys McLaughlin, 49, Oneonta, Nov. 30, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and second-degree harassment.
Patrick Burlison, 44, Morris, Dec. 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Zachary T. Utter, 25, Edmeston, Nov. 30, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Rose A. Pink, 72, Cooperstown, Dec. 5, second-degree criminal contempt.
Michael J. Hunt, 45, Oneonta, Dec. 9, third-degree grand larceny.
Vernon D. Green, 36, Utica, Dec. 10, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Andrew A. Powell, 20, Deposit, Nov. 26, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt-physical contact.
Robert Youngblood, 36, Guilford, Nov. 28, petit larceny.
Bret S. Romano, 40, Wells Bridge, Dec. 1, criminal mischief-reckless property damage greater than $250.
Todd Guiles, 52, Port Crane, Dec. 4, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Anthony S. Bak, 20, Howard Beach, Dec. 5, reckless driving.
Justin M. Infante, 20, Howard Beach, Dec. 5, reckless driving.
Nathaniel W. Richardson, 30, Unadilla, Dec. 14, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Cindy L. Bentlyewski, 58, Unadilla, Dec. 16, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Brendan M. Smith, 22, Norwich, Dec. 17, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Tyler J. Knapp, 24, Unadilla, Dec. 18, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Gregory M. Haggerty, 32, Harpersfield, Dec. 7, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
James S. Wise, 31, Stamford, Dec. 8, petit larceny.
Robert P. Rose, 46, Hobart, Dec. 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
WALTON POLICE
Jason A. Lester, 40, Walton, Nov. 11, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Jillian R. Crouse, 30, Otego, Nov. 13, felony driving while intoxicated, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other traffic infractions.
Michael Mazzucca, 50, Walton, Nov. 27, bench warrant.
Jennifer M. Froelich, 24, Johnson City, Nov. 30, third-degree felony criminal possession of stolen property and vehicle equipment violation.
Joseph Navas Jr., 20, Johnson City, Nov. 29, third-degree felony criminal possession of stolen property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.