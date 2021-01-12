Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

CHENANGO DEPUTIES

Aaron T. Wickham, 32, Sherburne, Dec. 30, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Bashiem R. Jenkins, 25, Pharsalia, Dec. 31, first-degree criminal contempt.

Joshua T. Whaley, 37, Pitcher, Jan. 2, first-degree aggravated criminal contempt, second-degree assault and third-and-fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Joshua A. Milanesi, 34, Schoharie, Jan. 6, petit larceny.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Joshua T. Whaley, 37, Pitcher, Jan. 6, second-degree burglary of a dwelling, second-degree criminal contempt.

Christopher W. White, 32, Sherburne, Jan. 7, second-degree criminal trespass.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Ricky R. Gonzalez, 27, Oneonta, Jan. 5, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more prior suspensions.

Scott M. Sieger, 21, Otego, Jan. 5, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

