Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
CHENANGO DEPUTIES
Aaron T. Wickham, 32, Sherburne, Dec. 30, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Bashiem R. Jenkins, 25, Pharsalia, Dec. 31, first-degree criminal contempt.
Joshua T. Whaley, 37, Pitcher, Jan. 2, first-degree aggravated criminal contempt, second-degree assault and third-and-fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Joshua A. Milanesi, 34, Schoharie, Jan. 6, petit larceny.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Joshua T. Whaley, 37, Pitcher, Jan. 6, second-degree burglary of a dwelling, second-degree criminal contempt.
Christopher W. White, 32, Sherburne, Jan. 7, second-degree criminal trespass.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Ricky R. Gonzalez, 27, Oneonta, Jan. 5, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more prior suspensions.
Scott M. Sieger, 21, Otego, Jan. 5, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
