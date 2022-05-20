Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Jessica Valetutto, 39, Sharon, May 3, public lewdness.
Isaiah Seawright, 19, Middleburgh, May 9, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Farrahd Singleton, 36, Bronx, May 11, second-degree bail jumping.
Jason Shutter, 32, Sharon, May 14, third-degree criminal mischief.
Joseph Hartlieb, 36, Carlisle, May 15, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and use other vehicle without an interlock device.
15-year-old male, Sharon Springs, May 17, two counts of third-degree criminal trespass.
16-year-old male, Richmondville, May 17, two counts of third-degree criminal trespass.
DELHI POLICE
Theodore C. DeDominicis, 27, Treadwell, April 30, operating a vehicle with no insurance and suspended registration and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Andrew J. Kreger III, 29, Oneonta, May 6, bench warrant.
Jennifer L. Mastrorocco, 50, Delhi, May 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected vehicle with no insurance.
Andrew J. Kreger III, 29, Oneonta, May 9, second-degree criminal impersonation and fourth-degree grand larceny.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Jacob S. Alvarez, 59, Walton, April 27, second-degree harassment.
Kevin Misevis, 74, Delhi, May 3, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test, failure to notify DMV of address change and unsafe tires.
Lisa Rosengrant, 31, Hancock, May 3, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Brett A. Shepler, 57, Harpersfield, May 4, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Dorian Stewart, 53, Unadilla, May 5, driving under the influence of drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to keep right.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Jason Lagano, 34, Sanford, May 5, driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Shalmar Wright, 22, Bronx, May 7, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Taylor Fineout, 23, Deposit, May 10, second-degree criminal contempt.
Brian Wormuth, 38, Hancock, May 13, third-degree menacing.
Travis Dise, 27, Deposit, May 18, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Breanna Thall, 21, Norwich, April 29, prohibited sale of an alcohol beverage to a person under 21.
Matthew Krom, 23, Earlville, April 29, prohibited sale of an alcohol beverage to a person under 21.
Jessica Collins, 25, Sherburne, May 12, first-degree assault.
Makayla Thompson, 23, New Berlin, May 14, endangering the welfare of a child.
John Lopez, 53, Norwich, May 14, second-degree criminal trespass.
ONEONTA POLICE
Lucas C. Tanner, 22, Franklin, May 6, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Melessia A. Scott, 36, Oneonta, May 6, assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Maxie J. Godfrey, 70, Portlandville, May 6, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, operating out of class, moving from lane unsafely, open container, refusal to submit to chemical test.
Christopher E. Murray, 23, Oneonta, May 7, public fighting.
Kristin Frano-Winnie, 40, Oneonta, May 7, failure to appear.
