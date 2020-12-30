Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
NORWICH TROOPERS
Dylan T. Keenan, 22, New Berlin, Dec. 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Damien B. Grant, 24, Oneonta, Dec. 14, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment.
Deanna Stein, 50, Meredith, Dec. 15, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - firearms.
Patrick R. Meres, 44, Meredith, Dec. 20, filing a false written statement, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - firearms.
James D. Cole, 49, Davenport, Dec. 22, third-degree menacing, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal contempt.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Joshua Dresser, 38, Milford, Nov. 28, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, improper plates, operating an uninsured, unregistered and uninspected vehicle with an improperly affixed registration sticker.
Erin S. Luyster, 38, Oneonta, Nov. 29, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving scene of a property damage accident, operating uninsured and unregistered vehicle, improperly switched plates, failure to keep right and driving on road shoulder/slopes.
Lynnell K. Wiggins, 23, Maryland, Dec. 9, unlicensed operator and operating motor vehicle with suspended registration.
Brandon J. Sprague, 24, Roseboom, Dec. 11, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninsured, unregistered and uninspected vehicle and switched plates.
Thomas Giordano, 31, Burlington Flats, Dec. 14, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration.
Jesse E. Dilatush, 33, Burlington, Dec. 20, second-degree harassment.
Minshall Kory, 40, Burlington Flats, Dec. 22, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered and uninspected vehicle and improper plates.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Tyler P. Buss, 20, Leonardsville, Dec. 4, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jeremy T. Harris, 44, Richfield Springs, Dec. 15, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize, fourth-degree grand larceny of property valued at greater than $1,000, 39 counts fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - credit cards.
Tammy S. Huntley, 47, West Winfield, Dec. 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Dennis J. Orcutt, 65, Bridgewater, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Morgan T. Stockdale, 19, Richfield, Dec. 20, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Dylan T. Keenan, 22, New Berlin, Dec. 28, three counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Brian E. Kingsbury, 46, Sidney, Nov. 18, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle - three or more prior suspensions.
Youth, 16, Bainbridge, Nov. 18, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny.
Darby R. Canfield, 30, Oneonta, Nov. 25, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than two ounces.
Jessica M. Palmatier, 39, Bainbridge, Nov. 29, fourth-degree grand larceny with a credit card.
Ralph A. Carson, 24, Unadilla, Dec. 1, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, second-degree aggravated harassment - making a threat by phone, false reporting of an incident that didn’t occur, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact, two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Shane M. Tarr, 46, Unadilla, Dec. 5, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Christopher R. Beers, 35, Oxford, Dec. 6, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Tina M. Bremner, 35, Afton, Dec. 6, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.