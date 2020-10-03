Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Sierra Augustine, 19, Bronx, Sept. 15, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, petit larceny and fourth-degree conspiracy.
Marcelino C. Romero, 20, Delhi, Sept. 15, operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana and failure to keep right.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Patrick S. Stanton, 46, Deposit, Sept. 1, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - cocaine.
John J. Lantry, 29, Windsor, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal contempt.
Daniel Chin Choy, 35, Rochester, Sept. 28, probation violation, possession of a forged instrument.
GREENE TROOPERS
David E. Garrett, 59, Smithville, Sept. 2, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.