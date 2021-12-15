Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Ian P. Gecwicz, 41, Albany, Nov. 21, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of cannabis.
John P. Jaffarian, 38, Albany, Nov. 21, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of cannabis.
John W. Logan, 38, Glens Falls, Nov. 21, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
John A. Cuscuna, 55, Richmondville, Nov. 24, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Aijeleth S. Farmer, 25, Albany, Nov. 27, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
DELHI POLICE
David Hook, 42, Delhi, Nov. 13, driving while ability impaired by drugs, fifth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and failure to keep right.
Catherine Benner, 29, Delhi, Nov. 16, second-degree harassment.
Vincent Rispoli, 40, Delhi, Nov. 20, aggravated driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test and failure to signal.
Heidi Andreas, 53, Masonville, Dec. 1, fourth-degree welfare fraud.
Craig Reese, 21, Delhi, Dec. 2, third-degree assault and second-degree burglary.
Andrew Kreger, 28, Delhi, Dec. 4, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree forgery and petit larceny.
