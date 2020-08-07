New York State recently hit Phase Four of reopening, after all businesses except those considered essential were forced to close for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While businesses were closed, people were told to stay home, except for medical appointments or to pick up essential supplies.
Are they ready to do it again?
A group of about 150 doctors and other medical experts last week sent a letter to Congress and President Donald Trump, telling them that they need to shut the country down again and start over from scratch if they want to get coronavirus under control.
Some New York residents questioned at random agree with that idea.
“That kind of sounds right,” said Terrell Wells of Middletown. “I think it’s going to come around again. It’s going to come back again.”
The doctors and other medical experts felt that not enough was done while states were in various degrees of shutdowns to prepare for when they reopened. Now many states are seeing new spikes in cases of COVID-19.
“Right now we are on a path to lose more than 200,000 American lives by November 1st,” the letter to Congress and Trump said. “Yet in many states people can drink in bars, get a haircut, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get a massage, and do myriad other normal, pleasant but non-essential activities.”
Those arguments make sense to people like Evelyn Hyland of Middletown.
“I think they should shut it down,” she said. “It’s getting worse.”
But not everyone agrees.
Brianna Davidson of Newburgh expressed skepticism, saying it sounded like an attempt to keep the country shut down until after the election in November, perhaps to influence its outcome. She thinks the country can remain open and still stay safe and healthy.
“If you do what you are supposed to do, and wear the mask and everything, you should be OK,” Davidson said.
John Perez of Otisville wasn’t sure what to think of the idea. But he said it might be hard to shut down the entire country now, since every state has been charting its own course to this point.
“Every state, everybody has their own ideas about how to do it,” Perez said. “It’s hard to get everybody on the same page. And it would be especially hard to convince people to shut down the economy again, with all the lost jobs we have already.”
Rick Demarre of New Hampton doesn’t think the whole country should shut down, but it’s still too early for one thing in every community to reopen: schools.
“I think we have to plan for the possibility of schools delaying their reopening until we have better control of this virus,” he said.
The Record contracted a number of area doctors but was unable to find any willing to comment in time for this story.
Via AP StoryShare
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.