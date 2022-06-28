Price Chopper/Market 32 announced it is recalling kids’ hand soap due to a potential health risk.
The store announced the voluntary manufacturer recall on Mount Royal Kids Citrus Foaming Hand Soap with UPC 37432200293. Mount Royal, the manufacturer, is recalling this product due to possible contamination with P. Aeruginosa, a microorganism found in the environment which poses a potential health risk, primarily in immunocompromised individuals.
Customers who purchased the affected products can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund.
For more information, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.