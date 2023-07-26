A local law that would give property tax breaks to volunteer firefighters and emergency service personnel in Delaware County was introduced Wednesday, July 26, at the board of supervisors meeting.
The law would provide a “10% partial real property tax exemption of the assessed value of the primary residence owned by a qualified enrolled member of an incorporated volunteer fire company, fire department or incorporated volunteer ambulance service that serves within the County.”
The state enacted a law Dec. 9, 2022 that would allow local governments to enact a local law, ordinance or resolution that would give a partial property tax break to qualified members of local emergency services departments.
Residents are eligible for the tax reduction if they reside in the county and are a member of an incorporated fire department or voluntary ambulance service, the property is the primary residence of the applicant. If any portion of the property is used for things other than a primary residence, only the residence will receive the tax reduction and the rest of the property will be taxed at full value. The applicant must be certified as a member of the volunteer department for at least two years. The applicant must submit the certification with the tax exemption application.
The law would also give any person who has been an active member of a qualified department for more than 20 years a lifelong 10% tax exemption provided the primary residence stays in Delaware County.
A surviving, un-remarried spouse of a person who was a member of a local department for at least five years, receiving the exemption, and killed in the line of duty would receive the exemption. Also a surviving, un-remarried spouse of a person who served a volunteer company for more than 20 years would also receive the exemption.
There will be a public hearing about the proposed local law at 1 p.m. Aug. 23, in the supervisors’ board room at the county office building at 111 Main Street in Delhi.
In addition to introducing the local law, the board approved two budget transfers totaling $66,217 to pay for the 2023 Command Trailer for the sheriff’s office and emergency services department. Sheriff Craig DuMond said the county received a grant from the state but was about $66,000 short on the purchase price, so money came from the personal services budget lines in each department and were transferred to the equipment lines.
The supervisors also approved moving $150,000 from the Department of Social Services personal services line to the Committee on Special Education line to pay for services for a foster child.
The county also received several grants from the state and local entities.
• A $121,902 Rental Supplement Program grant from the state that will assist up to 20 households/individuals who are experiencing homelessness and up to 30 households/individuals who are at risk of homelessness. DSS Commissioner Sylvia Armanno said Delaware Opportunities administers the program for the county.
• A $941,175 grant from the state Office of Community Renewal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help small businesses that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A $20,000 grant from the A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Foundation to help administer the Innovative Readiness Training mission that was held in Walton.
Several supervisors said the IRT was a success and praised the Walton Central School District, the county departments involved and Delaware County Planning Director Shelly Johnson-Bennett, who organized the event with the military.
Members of the military used the field hospital as a training mission and saw 1,079 patients, performed 7,181 procedures, which saved the community $585,141.81, Sgt. 1st Class Donat Thibeault said in an email.
