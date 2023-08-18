There will be a public hearing on a proposed local law that would give property tax breaks to volunteer firefighters and emergency service personnel Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Delhi.
The Delaware County Board of Supervisors introduced the local law at its Wednesday, July 26, meeting. The public hearing will begin at 1 p.m. in the board room of the county office building at 111 Main Street in Delhi.
The law would provide a “10% partial real property tax exemption of the assessed value of the primary residence owned by a qualified enrolled member of an incorporated volunteer fire company, fire department or incorporated volunteer ambulance service that serves within the County.”
The state enacted a law Dec. 9, 2022 that would allow local governments to enact a local law, ordinance or resolution that would give a partial property tax break to qualified members of local emergency services departments. The goal of the law is to entice more people to become volunteer firefighters and EMS responders.
According to the proposed local law, the applicant must reside in Delaware County and be a member of an incorporated volunteer fire company or fire department or voluntary ambulance service that provides service within the county; the property must be the primary residence of the applicant and be used exclusively for residential purposes, and if a portion of the property is not residential it will be taxed fully; the applicant must be certified as a member of the voluntary department for at least two years; the applicant is an active member of the department and the applicant must submit said certification with the application.
The law is unclear whether a person has to reside in the fire/ambulance district they volunteer for or if living in Delaware County is enough. Delaware County Emergency Services Director Steve Hood said there are several fire departments in the county that let volunteers live outside their fire districts. For example, Davenport Fire Chief Phil Gerster lives in the East Meredith Fire Department.
Hood said the state currently offers a $200 income tax credit to all volunteers, so the property tax break wouldn’t be beneficial for most county residents unless the towns, villages and school districts also give the 10% reduction.
The law would also give any person who has been an active member of a qualified department for more than 20 years a lifelong 10% property tax exemption provided the primary residence stays in Delaware County.
A surviving, un-remarried spouse of a person who was a member of a local department for at least five years, received the exemption, and was killed in the line of duty would receive the exemption. Also a surviving, un-remarried spouse of a person who served a volunteer company for more than 20 years would also receive the exemption.
