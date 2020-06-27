ALBANY — Consumer groups and at least one state senator are blasting a plan by the gas and electric utility NYSEG to raise its rates amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Public Service Commission recently began a review of how utilities across the state should set rates in light of unemployment and business closures caused by the pandemic.
However, staff at the PSC revealed earlier this week that it had reached a potential settlement with NYSEG that could potentially allow it to increase electric delivery rates by 25 percent over three years — an additional $145 over that period. The deal would still need to be approved by the PSC’s five commissioners.
After the PSC announced that a settlement had been reached on Monday, PULP and AARP both decried the decision to allow NYSEG to raise its rates at this time. AARP state director Beth Finkel said now is not the time to raise customer rates.
“One of the worst economic crises in the last century is not the time to increase NYSEG customers’ electric delivery rates by nearly 25 percent,” Finkel said. “This proposal from the Public Service Commission staff and the (utility) is inconsistent with Gov. Cuomo’s and the PSC’s own goals in launching a special COVID-19 proceeding aimed at curtailing unnecessary spending by utility companies and ensuring consumers are protected.”
Richard Berkley, executive director of PULP, which stands for the Public Utility Law Project of New York, said the group was “appalled” at the decision.
“Utilities are supposed to act in the public interest, but the companies’ actions today are anything but in the public interest, which is why PULP also applauds the Public Service Commission and Gov. Cuomo for launching a special COVID-19 proceeding to rein in unnecessary spending by utilities and push the utilities to lower harmful economic impacts upon consumers,” Berkley said.
NYSEG officials, however, defended the settlement, saying it provided benefits to its customers, including a $16.5 COVID-19 relief fund that would provide $100 credits to “vulnerable” residential and business customers.
NYSEG said the first electric delivery rate increase in October would add $2.49 to the average electric bill. In 2021, monthly electric bills would rise $4.13. Another $5.54 in added delivery costs would hit monthly bills in 2022. Delivery costs are about half of a typical electric bill.
State Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, also decried the NYSEG rate settlement.
“It is outrageous that the parties to this rate case have agreed to impose a nearly 25 percent increase in electric rates over three years, in total and utter disregard for the pandemic and the economic toll it has taken on residents and small businesses in our region,” Metzger said.
The PSC is asking the public to submit comments on the settlement through July 23 through its website or through mail.
Via AP StoryShare
