The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and the Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection on Thursday shared advice to help New York taxpayers prevent identity theft and tax fraud.
Taxes are due Tuesday, April 18. Filing promptly and observing the following tips can help keep personal information safe and speed refunds, according to a media release.
• File promptly using e-file. Filing tax returns as soon as possible can reduce the likelihood that an identity thief will be able to claim a fraudulent tax refund using stolen information. Filing electronically is also safer, faster and more efficient than sending paper returns through the mail.
• If your 2022 federal adjusted gross income (AGI) is $73,000 or less, you may be eligible to e-file both your federal and New York State returns at no cost through the Tax Department’s website using Free File. Those who do not qualify to use one of New York’s Free File software providers have choices. More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/3d8emavu
• Direct deposit your tax refund. By choosing direct deposit for your tax refund, you'll reduce the risk of a lost or stolen paper check and receive your refund up to two weeks sooner than having it mailed.
• Protect data and documents used to prepare your return. Keep sensitive personal information and documents safe during and after the filing process, and delete or shred once no longer needed.
• Be wary of unsolicited emails and telephone calls asking for personal information. Never share personal information, such as Social Security number, in response to an unsolicited email or telephone call. If the email or call claims to be from a company with which you do business, call it first to confirm the contact is legitimate. Scammers will also use scare tactics and threats related to tax debt to get people to share your personal and financial information.
• Use strong passwords. Create different passwords for all your accounts. When it comes to passwords, the longer the better; 14 characters is the current industry standard. Use a combination of letters (upper and lower case), numbers, and symbols. Consider passphrases, where you use the first letters of a memorable phrase to create a complex password that is difficult to guess. Regularly change your passwords or passphrases.
It's important to regularly review the steps necessary to secure your sensitive information and protect against identity theft affecting your tax records.
"Take precautions to safeguard your confidential data at tax time and throughout the year,” state Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller said. “Keep paper tax records and information in a safe place. And beware of cybercriminals trying to steal online data and personal information to file fraudulent returns for refunds.”
Those who are victims or believe they may be victims of tax-related identity theft should alert the Tax Department immediately, the release said. Visit the Tax Department's Report fraud, scams, and identity theft webpage.
For more taxpayer scam information, visit the Division of Consumer Protection's Taxpayer Scam webpage. For additional identity theft prevention and mitigation resources, call the Consumer Helpline at 800-697-1220 or visit the Division’s Identity Theft Prevention and Mitigation Program webpage.
