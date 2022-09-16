State Route 8 in the towns of Norwich, New Berlin and Columbus is slated to be widened to help reduce the number of large truck crashes the state Department of Transportation announced.
The project includes widening the road and reconfiguring corners and some intersections in the hamlets of White Store, Holmesville, South New Berlin and Lambs Corners according to the state DOT website.
In the town of Norwich hamlet of White Store the DOT wants to fully reconstruct the roadway so it has 12-foot-wide travel lanes and six-foot-wide shoulders, flatten two vertical curves, improve site distance, drainage and stormwater treatments, replace guiderails and realign the intersection of state Route 8 and White Store Road intersection to be perpendicular to allow for better visibility, the website said.
The plans also said two structures would need to be either removed or relocated.
The second site planned for improvements is in the hamlet of Holmesville in the towns of Norwich and New Berlin, the website said. The plans include widening the road, improving drainage and improve the “non-standard, 35-mph curve, immediately south of the hamlet of Holmesville, to increase its turn radius, to add superelevation to it, and to expand its shoulders,” the website said.
The third site is “just south” of the hamlet of South New Berlin in the town of New Berlin, the website said. The plan is to widen the road, improve drainage and increase the radius of a corner. In order to make the corner safer, one house will have to be removed, the website said.
The fourth site is in the hamlet of Lambs Corners in the town of Columbus and will include reconstructing the intersection of state Route 8 and county Route 25, including adding a northbound left-turn lane from the state to the county route and installing a flashing traffic signal at the intersection; widening the road; drainage and stormwater runoff improvements; guiderail replacement and grading to reduce the site distance problems created by two vertical curves on state Route 8.
According to the draft design on the website, “the project’s intent is to make this stretch of road safer for the traveling public. Large trucks, especially, have difficulty negotiating the southern County Rte. 25 intersection. This area has an exceptionally high density of truck traffic because of its proximity to Chobani Incorporated.”
The DOT will hold a public information meeting about the project at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Unadilla Valley Central School District at 4238 state Highway 8, in New Berlin, a media release said. Engineers will be available in person one hour prior to the start of the hearing to discuss the project and answer any questions. The formal hearing will include a PowerPoint presentation of the project plans followed by a public comment period.
The public may also attend the hearing online or by phone, the release said. To join online, open the project website at dot.ny.gov/Rt8Safety and click on the “Attend Live Public Meeting” link on the homepage. To attend by phone, call 518-549-0500. When prompted, enter the access code 161 271 1465 and password 7688 3843. To request an assistive listening device or other special accommodation, contact Susan Pitely at 607-721-8258.
For further information, contact Job Manager, Jayme Szili, at 607-721-8097 or email Jayme.Szili@dot.ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.