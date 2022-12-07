Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.
Fulton Town Board, 6:30p.m., town hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road, West Fulton.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Milford Planning Board, 6 p.m., village offices, 64 S. Main St.
Milford Zoning Board of Appeals, 6:15 p.m., village offices, 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
