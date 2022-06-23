Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
