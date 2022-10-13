Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Andes Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, budget hearing, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
