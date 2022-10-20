Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.
Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.,
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, noon, audit committee followed by special board meeting, elementary school library to discuss external audit.
Oneonta City Quality of Life Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., classroom B, The Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W, Middlefield.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
