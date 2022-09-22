Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

THURSDAY

Middlefield town board, 2023 budget workshop, 5 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Walton Central School District Board of Education policy committee, 5 p.m., high school board room.

FRIDAY

Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 5:30 p.m., firehouse.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

