Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., Guernsey Memorial Library, Norwich.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Parks and Recreation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Schoharie Town ZBA, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Walton Central School District Board of Education policy committee, 5 p.m., high school board room.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
