SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:20 p.m., public discussion on safety policy.

Oneonta City Quality of Life Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

TUESDAY

No meetings reported.

