Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.,

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 pm., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., Meadows county office building, classroom B, Phoenix Mills.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video