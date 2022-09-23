Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.

New Lisbon Town Board budget meeting, 7 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Oneonta City Economic Development Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Youth Recreation Program, 4 pm., village hall, 4 River St.

Worcester Central School District Audit Committee, 5:30 p.m., cafeteria.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

