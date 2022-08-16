Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
FRIDAY
New Lisbon town highway garage bids to be opened, 3:15 p.m., town hall.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.