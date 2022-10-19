Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank Board of Directors, 3 p.m., 500 E. Main St., second floor, Little Falls.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
