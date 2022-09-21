Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
THURSDAY
Middlefield town board, 2023 budget workshop, 5 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
FRIDAY
Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 5:30 p.m., firehouse.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
