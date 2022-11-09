Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.   

THURSDAY

County of Otsego Industrial Development Agency and Otsego County Capital Resource Corporation committees, 8 a.m., online. For access: 607-267-4010.

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Oneonta City Charter Review Committee, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., 

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., 126 County Highway 50, Cherry Valley.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings scheduled.

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.

Fulton Town Board, 6:30 p.m. town hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road, West Fulton.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Morris village and town boards, 6:30 p.m., Townhouse, 118 Main St. 

New Lisbon Town Planning Board, 8 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Parks & Recreation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District board, 10 a.m., classroom B, The Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

