Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
THURSDAY
County of Otsego Industrial Development Agency and Otsego County Capital Resource Corporation committees, 8 a.m., online. For access: 607-267-4010.
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Oneonta City Charter Review Committee, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m.,
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., 126 County Highway 50, Cherry Valley.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings scheduled.
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.
Fulton Town Board, 6:30 p.m. town hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road, West Fulton.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Morris village and town boards, 6:30 p.m., Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Planning Board, 8 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Parks & Recreation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District board, 10 a.m., classroom B, The Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
