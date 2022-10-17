Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Middletown Comprehensive Plan work group, 6 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library. Purpose: Capital project vote.
WEDNESDAY
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
