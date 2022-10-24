Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties annual meeting, 6:30 p.m., on Zoom. For info: www.cceschoharie-otsego.org.
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., performing arts center.
Oneonta City Economic Development Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
WEDNESDAY
Gilberstville Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., village office, 107 Lovers Land.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS Café.
Oneonta Town Board, public hearing on preliminary budget for 2023, 4:45 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
