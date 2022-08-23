Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Central Catskills Collaborative, 5 p.m., Davis Park, 45 Watson Hollow Road, Olive. To discuss Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway extension.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Walton Central School District public hearing on Smart School Investment Plan, 6 p.m., Townsend Elementary School computer lab.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
