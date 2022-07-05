Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. 

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. 

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

THURSDAY

Central Bridge Water/Sewer Board, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church Hall, Church Street.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

