Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Charter Review Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Board 2023 preliminary budget review for public, 5 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Board budget workshop, 6 p.m., town building, Fly Creek.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., 29 Academy St.
Central Bridge Water/Sewer, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church Hall, Church Street, Central Bridge.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
