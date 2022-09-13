Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Four County Library System, 304 Clubhouse Road, Vestal.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School audit committee, 5 p.m., board room.
Huntington Memorial Library Board of Trustees, 3 p.m., library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta.
Laurens Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta. Public hearing for adjustment to allowed uses in the Industrial Development District to allow wedding/event venues.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane, to review proposed solar farm.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.