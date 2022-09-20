Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 391 Airport Road
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
THURSDAY
Middlefield town board, 2023 budget workshop, 5 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education policy committee, 5 p.m., high school board room.
