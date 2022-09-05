Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.  

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m. Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS café.

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

THURSDAY

CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 123  Main St., Cooperstown. 

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.

Oneonta City Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video