The Delaware County Public Safety Committee approved advancing a resolution to begin a Centralized Arraignment Part in the county.
Joshua Shapiro, special counsel to the administrative judge for town and village courts at Sixth Judicial District, was at the meeting to talk about and answer questions about centralized arraignment. Shapiro said eight of the 10 counties in the Sixth Judicial District have centralized arraignment, and Chemung and Delaware were the only two that didn’t. He said Chemung County was also looking to start a centralized arraignment.
Board Chair and Bovina town Supervisor Tina Molé brought up the idea about centralized arraignment during the March 6, meeting, after receiving an invitation to attend a conference by the state centralized court system.
During that meeting, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said the resolution would create a centralized arraignment office at the public safety building and town justices would be put on a rotating on-call sheet to report to the office to perform arraignments at a certain time. Defense attorneys are also available for defendants, he said.
If approved by the board of supervisors at the May 10, meeting, the centralized arraignment court would be set up inside the jail lobby at the public safety building, DuMond said. Defendants who are arrested on an arraignable offense would be placed in holding until the arraignment, he said. This would also include people arrested for harassment if their victims request an order of protection, he said.
Hamden Town Justice Gay Merrill, who is also president of the Delaware County Magistrate Association, said the association met twice about the proposed program and unanimously approved it.
Molé said two months ago she voiced concerns about the program, after the Bovina and Andes town justices came to her with concerns. There were some misunderstandings, she said, but after the justices had their questions about the program answered and gave their support, she did, too.
Andes Town Supervisor and Chair of the committee Wayland Gladstone asked if there would be any added costs to the county.
Shapiro answered the state pays for the judges — $125 for half-days, $250 for full days — and pays for the office furniture. He said the municipality is responsible for pens and copy paper, and initially for postage, which is reimbursed. Shapiro said the county may have to pay more for corrections officers, but patrol officers would be able to go back on the road more quickly after an arrest, which might cut overtime expenses.
Also during the meeting, DuMond and Emergency Services Director Stephen Hood said personnel have continued training on the FARO software. Hood said the program will help during arson investigations, criminal investigations and investigations after serious personal injury caused by motor vehicle accidents. “The FARO system measures with lasers, thousands of laser points to map out a room,” Hood said.
DuMond added, “It does measurements down to the millimeter.”
DuMond said the program has reduced the mapping out of a major traffic accident scene from two hours to 40 minutes, which has allowed roads to be reopened sooner.
Gladstone asked if emergency services and the sheriff’s department has worked with schools to provide active shooter training. DuMond said his office has all of the county schools’ emergency plans in case of an active shooter, and the county’s threat assessment team is also working on active shooter response plans. He said the FARO system will be able to map out every classroom in the county so emergency services will know what the room looks like before entering.
Hood said BOCES recently put key boxes on their buildings so emergency services can obtain access to the schools. “The entry code is given to the responding officers so they can access the building,” Hood said. DuMond added that after an incident, the code is immediately changed.
